Industry employment up in all Wisconsin metros in August

Construction employment increased in all 12 of Wisconsin’s metropolitan areas in the year-long period running through August 2018.

Citing non-seasonally adjusted data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Associated General Contractors of America reported on Thursday that construction employment went up from August 2017 to August 2018 in the: Appleton, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Janesville-Beloit, La Crosse-Onalaska, Madison, Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Oshkosh-Neenah, Racine, Sheboygan and Wausau areas. Those increases put those places among the 287 out of 358 metropolitan areas throughout the country where construction employment increased.

“The increases in construction employment have been showing up in more and more metro areas,” said Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist. “Moreover, the gains should continue. Three out of four firms in our association’s latest workforce survey say they plan to add hourly craft personnel in the next year. But even more firms—80 percent—say they are having a hard time filling some or all hourly craft positions.”

Simonson said more metropolitan areas added construction jobs between August 2017 and August 2018 than in any year-long period since December 2014. In Wisconsin, the biggest gains were seen in the Madison area, up 1,200 jobs, and the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis area, up 900 jobs.