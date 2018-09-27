Mount Pleasant seeking demolition bids near Foxconn site

The village of Mount Pleasant is seeking bids for rash of demolition work at more than a dozen sites in the village.

Village officials are seeking bids to raze 18 properties along Braun Road and County Highway KR in Mount Pleasant, near Foxconn Technology Group’s $10 billion manufacturing complex.

Bids are due for the project by 3 p.m., Oct. 11 and the village will hold a mandatory pre-bid meeting 9 a.m. Monday. The project includes demolishing homes and properties that are empty by Sunday will be available for a tour after the pre-bid meeting.

The job includes razing and removing structures and driveways, filling in basements, landscaping, traffic control and erosion control.

For details of those bid solicitations, please go to our JobTrac website.