Band Bon Iver to hold concert, fundraiser for Baldwin

Band Bon Iver to hold concert, fundraiser for Baldwin

By: Associated Press September 28, 2018 11:32 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The alternative rock band Bon Iver plans to hold an early voting rally, fundraiser and concert for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Madison.

Baldwin announced the event, which will take place on Oct. 20, on Friday.

Bon Iver said in a statement that the band is “thrilled to support Sen. Baldwin in encouraging early voting in Wisconsin.”

Baldwin faces the Republican Leah Vukmir in the election on Nov. 6.

The concert comes a day after Baldwin and Vukmir are to face off in their third and final planned debate before the election.

Tickets range from $25 for students to $1,000, which includes a pre-show meet and greet with Bon Iver.

The band was formed in Eau Clair.

