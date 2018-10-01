GRAEF acquires Waukesha’s Czarnecki Engineering

The Milwaukee engineering firm GRAEF announced Monday that it has acquired Czarnecki Engineering, of Waukesha.

The acquisition extends GRAEF’s reach in Wisconsin and adds to its project mix in the market for electrical-engineering services, according to a news release. Czarnecki Engineering has operated as an electrical consulting and engineering firm in Waukesha for more than 30 years.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Adding Czarnecki Engineering’s highly talented engineers to our GRAEF team is an important step in our search for top talent,” said Lori Rosenthal, vice president and director of GRAEF. “After meeting Alan Czarnecki and Erv Stern, it quickly became clear that they were a great match for our team. They each have diverse experience and have created a very strong, dedicated group. They are passionate about their employees, their work, take great care of their clients all while continually expanding their industry knowledge.”

Erv Stern, formerly a principal at Czarnecki, will become the electrical group leader at GRAEF and Alan Czarnecki, former president, will “contribute important guidance,” according to a release. Four additional associates will join Graef.

Czarnecki employees will move to Graef’s headquarters in Milwaukee. GRAEF has sites in Green Bay, Madison, Chichago, Miami, Minneapolis and Orlando, Florida.

“This is a win-win situation,” said Alan Czarnecki. “Our firm and GRAEF are a natural fit. We look forward to continued growth and enhanced opportunities as we integrate into the GRAEF community.”