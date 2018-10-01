Walker optimistic about Kimberly-Clark tax incentive bill

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he’s “cautiously optimistic” about discussions on a tax-incentive deal intended to prevent the closing of a Kimberly-Clark plant in Fox Crossing.

Walker says he hopes he’ll have “something positive to announce” later Monday after he gets the latest news from state lawmakers about negotiations over the weekend.

The governor wants lawmakers to approve a tax-incentive deal that could cost up to $100 million.

Sunday was the deadline Kimberly-Clark gave the Senate to vote on the incentive bill, which has already cleared the Assembly. But there aren’t enough Republican votes to pass the bill, meaning it would take an unknown number of Democratic votes to approve it.

About 500 people work at the plant in Fox Crossing. Kimberly-Clark is also closing a nearby plant that employs about 110 people.