At least 15 arrests at minimum wage demonstration

By: Associated Press October 4, 2018 9:00 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — About 100 demonstrators pushing for a $15-an-hour minimum wage prompted a McDonald’s restaurant in Milwaukee to close as they gathered outside.

Police made about 15 arrests as the protest moved onto a busy street and blocked traffic on the city’s north side. The demonstration is part of the “Fight for $15,” a national movement seeking to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for fast-food, child-care and airline workers, among others. The group also wants the right to start unions or join existing ones.

A demonstration was planned in Chicago on Thursday and in Miami, where higher-education workers are expected to join fast-food workers in a protest in Miami. A U.S. House candidate was among those arrested Tuesday at a similar demonstration in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

