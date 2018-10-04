Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Construction worker killed, another injured along I-94

Construction worker killed, another injured along I-94

By: Associated Press October 4, 2018 12:22 pm

ROGERS, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a construction worker has been killed and another injured along the interstate in Rogers, a city northwest of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The patrol says a pickup truck was eastbound on Interstate 94 Tuesday afternoon when it was struck from behind by a semi. The pickup spun into a construction lane, hitting the workers Vernon Hedquist and Thomas Wood.

Authorities say Hedquist was killed and Wood was injured. Wood’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo