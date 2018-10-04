Quantcast
Judge sides with contractor who fought union fund's suit seeking employee records

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 4, 2018 3:22 pm

A federal judge has sided with an electrical contractor who fought to block a union benefit fund from obtaining non-union employee records as part of a routine audit.

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

