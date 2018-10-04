Opponents of Enbridge oil-pipeline protest in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Demonstrators protested on Thursday in downtown Minneapolis against Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude-oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

Protesters erected two large tepees outside a building occupied by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo said that although it has a relationship with the Canadian company Enbridge and other energy companies, it is not paying for the project.

A protester was suspended from atop one of the tepees. Others held signs and a demonstrator briefly chanted “Shame on Wells Fargo.”

Enbridge wants to replace Line 3, which runs from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to Wisconsin. American Indian and environmental activists contend the new line is not needed and would increase the chance that a spill will happen in a delicate area.

Opponents have asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider its approval of Line 3.