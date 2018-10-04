Titletown District will include residential, office space

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are adding residential space to the Titletown District near Lambeau Field.

The Packers president, Mark Murphy, said the next phase of the project’s development will involve the construction of as many as 150 apartments in a 5-story building and from 70 to 90 townhomes.

WLUK-TV reports the development will also has a four- or five-story office building, which will have space for about 400 employees. Work on the next phase is scheduled to begin early next year.

The Titletown District opened last year. So far, it includes a brewery and restaurant, a hotel, a sports medicine clinic, a park and a snow-tubing hill. Work on a business and technology incubator is scheduled to wrap up in December.