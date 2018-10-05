Quantcast
Walker requests federal help for storm, flood damage

By: Associated Press October 5, 2018 10:24 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is requesting federal disaster help for 18 counties affected by severe storms and flooding in August and September.

Intense storms that began on Aug. 17 and lasted several weeks produced flash flooding, led to seven dam failures and caused lakes and rivers to overflow their banks and damage houses, bridges and roads. Two people lost their lives in the storms and flooding.

Federal officials estimated the damage at about $37 million. About 370 houses were destroyed or sustained major damage, and another 925 sustained minor damage.

Walker has asked for public and individual assistance for Adams, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. He’s requested public assistance only for Iron County and for individual assistance for Columbia, Jefferson and Washington counties.

