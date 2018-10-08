Quantcast
Baldwin campaign says it raised $6 million in third quarter

By: Associated Press October 8, 2018 9:35 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s campaign says it raised $6 million in the third quarter and has $5 million worth of cash on hand heading into the home stretch of her re-election campaign.

Baldwin’s campaign manager, Scott Spector, said in a statement on Monday that her online donations averaged $19, and that her more-than-140,000 individual contributions included more than 32,000 first-time donors. The campaign says it will spend the money on field organizing and advertising.

Polls show Baldwin leading GOP challenger Leah Vukmir, a state senator who has not yet released her third-quarter fundraising numbers.

By the previous filing deadline in July, Baldwin had raised a total of $23 million and had $7 million worth of cash on hand, while Vukmir had raised $2 million and had $530,000 worth of cash on hand.

