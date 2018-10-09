Quantcast
Foxconn releases RFP for Racine Place project

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com October 9, 2018 2:01 pm

Foxconn Technology Group has issued yet another request for proposals for a project outside the manufacturing campus it’s building in Mount Pleasant.

The latest request is seeking out contractors who want to work on the Foxconn Racine Place project, which is to be built in the One Main Centre building in Racine. Foxconn Racine Place is to become a place where public-private partnerships can work on applications for advanced technology, including the equipment made at Foxconn’s factory in Mount Pleasant.

Completed proposals are due at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 and are to be sent to 611 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI, c/o Adam Jen. Foxconn’s goal is to be in the finished building by January, if not sooner.

An informational session for interested contractors will be held on Oct. 16 at Gateway Technical College. To learn more, go to: wisconnvalley.wi.gov/Pages/Racine-OneMainCentre.aspx.

Foxconn has also released requests for proposals for its North American Headquarters in Milwaukee and for Foxconn Place Green Bay and Foxconn Place Chippewa Valley.

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

