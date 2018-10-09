Paper company to invest in Maine, Wisconsin mills

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A paper company says it plans to spend $300 million on its mills in Wisconsin and Maine in the next two years.

Hong Kong-based Nine Dragons Paper said in a press release on Monday that its U.S.-based subsidiary ND Paper will spend $111 million at the Maine mills. Republican Gov. Paul LePage stated that spending could lead to the creation of 50 jobs.

In June, ND Paper said it had spent $175 million to buy mills in Rumford, Maine and Biron, Wisconsin and an operations center in Ohio from Catalyst Paper Corp.

The company says it’ll build a greenfield recycled pulp facility to add manufacturing capacity at the site in Maine. Plans also call for installing a shoe press to boost a paper machine’s production capacity.

Nine Dragons Paper is China’s largest producer of containerboard, commonly used in cardboard boxes.