1 killed by falling beam at suburban Chicago building site

1 killed by falling beam at suburban Chicago building site

By: Associated Press October 10, 2018 12:45 pm

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a construction worker who was killed when a steel beam fell at a construction site in suburban Chicago.

A crane was lifting beams from a semitrailer on Tuesday morning at a nine-story apartment building under construction in Evanston when the beam fell onto two workers.

Perry Polinski, a spokesman for the Evanston policy department, says one worker was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as 55-year-old David G. Bialas of Compton, Illinois.

The other worker, a 27-year-old man from Woodridge, was sent to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Evanston Fire Department Division Chief Paul Polep says crews had to extricate the surviving worker, who was pinned under the beam.

Rhonda Burke, an OSHA spokeswoman, said the employee worked for Area Erectors Inc. of Chicago. A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the incident.

