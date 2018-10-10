Incoming broadcasting head kills ad critical of Democrat

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The incoming chairwoman of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is facing criticism for appearing in a television ad criticizing the Democrat running to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Nancy Douglass owns WLKG-FM in Lake Geneva and is the chair-elect of the WBA, a trade group that represents radio and television broadcasters in Wisconsin.

Douglass called the Democrat candidate Randy Bryce a deadbeat in an ad released on Monday by the Congressional Leadership Fund. The super PAC is endorsed by Ryan, who backs the Republican candidate in the race, Bryan Steil.

Scot Ross, the head of the liberal group One Wisconsin Now, says Douglass can’t be trusted to represent “the trade group for the industry people rely on for unbiased information.”

Douglass tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel her decision to appear in the ad was “strictly a personal choice” and has “absolutely zero” to do with her job.