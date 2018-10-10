Pence raises money for Walker in tight governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Locked in a tight race with his Democratic opponent, Tony Evers, Gov. Scott Walker is looking to Vice President Mike Pence to give him a boost with less than a month to go to the general election on Nov. 6.

Pence held a pair of fundraisers for Walker in Green Bay and Eau Claire on Wednesday. The events come the same day that a new Marquette University Law School poll was to be released.

The poll is the first since the fight over the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Some Republicans have said that fight energized their voters.

Walker trailed Evers 49 percent to 44 percent in the last Marquette poll released on Sept. 18.

Walker has urged his supporters to believe the polls and called himself the underdog in the race.