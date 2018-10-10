Powerful winds whip up waves, flood Lake Superior shoreline

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Powerful winds have whipped up big waves along the shores of Lake Superior, flooding a business district and causing power outages.

The National Weather Service says winds clocked at 64 mph were reported at the Duluth harbor on Wednesday. The gale-force winds are pushing up waves as high as 14 to 18 feet. The Canal Park business district near the lake was flooded, prompting the city to close Canal Park Drive. City officials urged residents to stay away from the lakeshore.

The high wind knocked out service for about 1,700 Minnesota Power customers in the Duluth area on Wednesday morning.

The weather service issued a flood warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday for Duluth and Superior and Ashland.

Elsewhere in northern Minnesota, the rain was changing to snow. As much as 6 inches was expected by early Thursday.