Duluth assesses damage from powerful storm

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — City crews began assessing damage along the Lake Superior shoreline in Duluth on Thursday after a storm with powerful winds whipped up destructive waves and caused flooding.

Waves more than a foot high crashed into the shoreline on Wednesday, tossing boulders and debris onto the lake walk and flooding nearby streets. The damage comes about a year after another storm caused an estimated $10 million worth of damage along the lakefront.

The city closed Canal Park, a popular tourist area near the lake, as well as Brighton Beach farther up the shore.

Owners and employees of Vikre Distillery, near the well-known lift bridge, left the business on Wednesday, fearing it might not be safe to stick around.

Water had flooded the street in front of the distillery and was coming into a small bar area on the ground floor, co-owner Joel Vikre told the Star Tribune. Vikre said he was hoping the damage would be contained to a few places.

“I’m sure there will be some things that need to be fixed and obviously cleaned up,” Vikre said. Cement floors in the business would make things easier, he added. “This is where being rustic comes to your advantage.”

In Cook County, near the Canadian border, officials closed County Road 69 in Hovland because of high water.

Flooding and damage extended up lake’s north shore into Wisconsin. Highway 169 was flooding in Ashland County, where a flood advisory remained in effect until 11:30 p.m. Thursday.