Nicholson releases ad in support of Vukmir in Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The defeated Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson is appearing in a new television ad attacking the Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and voicing his support for the GOP nominee Leah Vukmir.

The spot released on Thursday is being paid for by Restoration PAC, a conservative group that backed Nicholson in his primary contest with Vukmir. Restoration PAC said the ad will run on television from Friday through Oct. 18. It will run on digital media until the general election on Nov. 6.

In the ad, Nicholson speaks of his service in the Marines and says Baldwin can’t be trusted because she supported the Iran deal reached by then-President Barack Obama.

Nicholson says he plans to vote for Vukmir.

Restoration PAC receives its support from Richard Uihlein, a billionaire out of Illinois. He spent heavily for Nicholson in the primary but hasn’t been as engaged in the general election.