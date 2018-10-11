Quantcast
Home / Environment / Troops head to Florida to help with hurricane recovery

Troops head to Florida to help with hurricane recovery

By: Associated Press October 11, 2018 1:17 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin National Guard medical-evacuation unit is headed to Florida to help that state recover from Hurricane Michael.

The state Department of Military Affairs says Gov. Scott Walker received a request for assistance from Florida officials and issued an executive order on Wednesday authorizing a National Guard call-up to help.

A 12-member team out of West Bend reported to active duty on Wednesday to prepare for deployment. The team will use two Black Hawk helicopters equipped with hoists to lift people out of high water.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

