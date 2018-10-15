Evers proposes tax cuts; Walker calls it publicity stunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers is calling for a tax reduction for Wisconsin’s middle class, a proposal that Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign is calling a last-minute publicity stunt.

Evers’ campaign on Sunday released a plan that would cut income taxes by 10 percent for those making up to $100,000 and families making up to $150,000 .

Evers’ plan would shift $340 million from the wealthy and corporations to pay for the middle-class tax relief.

Walker’s campaign says Evers’ agenda will raise property taxes, income taxes on farmers and small businesses, and gas taxes by as much as $1.

Walker’s campaign says the governor has reduced income taxes, which they say are now lower than in 2010.