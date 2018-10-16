Quantcast
Baldwin raises twice as much as Vukmir over quarter

By: Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:08 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin outraised her Republican opponent, state Sen. Leah Vukmir, more than 2-to-1 in the most recent reporting period.

While outpacing Vukmir in fundraising, Baldwin has also had a consistent lead in polls leading up to the election scheduled for Nov. 6.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission show Baldwin raised $4.9 million in the latest period, which ended Sept. 30. Vukmir had $2.4 million.

Baldwin reported having $5 million worth of cash on hand for the final weeks of the race. Vukmir had $1.4 million.

Vukmir released a new television ad on Tuesday, featuring a woman with a rare lung disease who says Baldwin’s position on health care “is so radical it literally takes my breath away.”

Baldwin supports a Medicaire-for-all plan whereas Vukmir wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

