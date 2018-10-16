Continuum Architects to design state office, law enforcement building in Milwaukee

Continuum Architects + Planners will design an $140 million state office building and law-enforcement center that’s being built in downtown Milwaukee.

Continuum won a contract to design the building, where hundreds of employees will work, according to Wisconsin Department of Administration records. Planning for the new building, which will have more than 300,000 square feet of space, has been underway for about two years.

Seven other architecture firms competed for the job, including Eppstein Uhen Architects, Korb + Associates Architects and Plunkett Raysich Architects. Continuum will work with the national design firm SmithGroup on the project.

The state in July pared down a list of possible sites for the building, leaving it now with a choice between a largely vacant office building at North Fifth Street and West Michigan Street and another site at North 27th Street at West Wisconsin Avenue. Construction of the building alone is expected to cost $108 million.

The project will house the Department of Justice’s crime laboratory, a Division of Criminal Investigation field office and a regional Wisconsin Attorney General office. The building will also replace a state building on West Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.