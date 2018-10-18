Quantcast
Democrat Bryce's ex-wife pushes back against attack ad

By: Associated Press October 18, 2018 11:52 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The ex-wife of the Democratic congressional candidate Randy Bryce is pushing back against an attack ad that labels him a “deadbeat.”

Bryce faces the Republican Bryan Steil in the race to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Wednesday on a statement from Bryce’s ex-wife, Faye Boudreaux. She says that “D.C. politicians are putting our family’s personal business all over the news and television, right where our son can see it.”

The ad paid for by a super PAC aligned with Ryan features a woman who calls Bryce a “deadbeat” because he failed to pay child support.

Boudreaux says she is very grateful to Bryce for the “supportive and respectful co-parenting relationship we have” for their 12-year-old son.

Bryce says his son saw the ad and asked him what a “deadbeat” was.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

