In Sonag case, defense argues jury formed using voter rolls could have bias against client

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 18, 2018 3:24 pm

Lawyers for the indicted company Sonag Construction are arguing that a trove of non-public voter information that could be used to assemble a federal jury in their client's case was drawn from a population that skews white — a fact that could give rise to a jury that's biased against the minority contractor.

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

