Wisconsin unemployment below 3 percent for eighth month

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate came in under 3 percent for the eighth straight month, providing more good economic news for Gov. Scott Walker as he sets his sights on winning re-election just over two weeks from now.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3 percent in September, the same as in August. The state lost 900 private-sector jobs between August and September but was up 35,900 from the previous year.

Before last year, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent. The record was set in April when it dipped to 2.8 percent.

Walker has pointed to the state’s low unemployment as he makes his case for being given a third term.