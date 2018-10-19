Quantcast
Construction site tower collapses in California, injuring 3

By: Associated Press October 19, 2018 8:33 am

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fire officials say a 1,000-pound rebar tower at a Northern California construction site toppled over, injuring three worker, one of whom suffered critical injuries.

The Fremont Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Youngsma said the three workers, all men, were trying to tighten the 20-foot tall tower on Wednesday morning when it collapsed on them.

Ambulances transported the man with critical injuries to a hospital. The other two men were treated separately for moderate injuries.

Youngsma said the collapse occurred at a construction site in Fremont, California ,about 45 miles southeast of San Francisco.

He said California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health plans an investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

