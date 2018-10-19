Trump approves flooding disaster declaration for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration related to flooding and storms across Wisconsin in August and September.

The declaration announced on Thursday by the White House makes people and businesses in the affected counties qualify for federal disaster assistance. The covered counties are Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon.

Gov. Scott Walker’s office says several other counties that had damage from flooding or tornadoes are still under review. Those are Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jefferson, Marquette, Ozaukee and Washington.

Walker’s office says it will take several months for Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration to carry out the declaration. People and businesses in the declared counties will soon be able to register with FEMA for disaster assistance.