Wisconsin gains 7,500 construction jobs year-over-year in September

Wisconsin added 7,500 construction jobs from September 2017 to September this year, making it one 45 states that saw industry employment go up in that yearlong period.

The increase in Wisconsin brought the state’s total construction-jobs number to 125,100 in September, according to seasonally adjusted numbers reported on Friday by the Associated General Contractors of America. AGC officials noted that only three states saw their industry-employment numbers go down between September 2017 and September this year.

“These results show that contractors remain upbeat about demand for projects going forward,” said Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist. “However, further employment gains may be difficult, given low unemployment in most states and an inadequate pipeline for training future construction workers.”

Wisconsin was also among 29 states that saw a month-to-month increase in their industry employment. Wisconsin added 1,100 construction jobs from August to September.

AGC officials said the figures suggest the industry’s efforts to battle its long-standing labor shortage are helping to an extent.

“These data show that construction offers high-paying opportunities for both new workers and ones looking to change careers,” said Stephen Sandherr, AGC chief executive officer, in an official statement. “Exposing more students and young adults to career opportunities in construction and providing them with some initial training will put more people into rewarding careers in construction.”