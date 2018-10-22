ABC of Wisconsin endorses Walker

The Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, a largely non-union trades group, is endorsing Gov. Scott Walker as he seeks a third term in office.

The ABC of Wisconsin announced its endorsement at a construction site in Appleton on Monday. The ABC has supported various policies that Walker has signed into law in his nearly eight years in the governor’s office.

They’ve included the elimination of Wisconsin’s prevailing-wage laws, restrictions on the use of project-labor agreements on public contracts and the adoption of a so-called right-to-work law.

The ABC also credits Walker for lowering taxes, reforming the state’s labor laws, and pursuing policies that offer more worker training.

“Thanks to Gov. Walker’s reforms, Wisconsin’s economy is extremely strong,” said John Mielke, president of the ABC of Wisconsin. “By lowering taxes, enacting free-market labor laws and expanding worker training for family-sustaining jobs, Gov. Walker has our state moving in the right direction. Gov. Walker’s agenda for the next four years will continue the Wisconsin comeback and keep Wisconsin working for generations to come.”

The ABC of Wisconsin’s members are more than 870 construction-related businesses throughout the state.