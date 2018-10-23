Authorities: Worker dies after being struck by falling wood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker has died after being struck by a large piece of wood that fell at the site of buildings being renovated in western Michigan.

Investigators say high winds on Saturday may have contributed to the wood falling on 48-year-old Luciano Marbon of Grand Rapids. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating what happened at the construction site in downtown Grand Rapids.

CWD Real Estate Investment, which is leading the redevelopment project that includes work on two buildings, says it’s “stunned and incredibly saddened” by his death and is working with authorities. Marbon was an employee a subcontractor. The project includes renovations for hotel and office space.