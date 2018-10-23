Boldt announces series of promotions in executive ranks

Some big changes are afoot at the top of The Boldt Co.’s executive ranks.

Boldt, a general contractor out of Appleton with $1 billion worth of revenue in 2017, announced on Monday that Dave Kievet has been named the company’s chief operating officer. With that promotion, he’s taking over one title hitherto held by Bob DeKoch, who will remain president of Boldt.

Kievet has been at Boldt since 1990. Most recently, he was divisional president of the company’s western and southern operations. In his new position, he’ll oversee Boldt’s offices in northeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Madison, Cloquet, Rochester, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, San Francisco and Detroit, as well as the company’s technical-services division.

In other changes, Jim Kleinfeldt has been named president of Boldt’s real estate division. Kleinfeldt has been at Boldt since 2001, serving most recently as group president of development.

And Jim Lee, now division president, is gaining the additional title of senior executive vice president. Lee, who has been at Boldt since 1983, will now oversee the company’s operations in northeast Wisconsin and Minnesota.

All three of these men, as well as Jim Rossmeissl, Boldt senior executive vice president and chief marketing officer, have also been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

The promotions follow on Boldt’s decision, in 2015, to go from being a family-owned company to an employee-owned company. That transition is being brought about through the use of both an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and a Management Stock Ownership Plan.

When those plans were announced, company officials said about 70 percent of the company ownership would be gradually transferred to employees through stock contributions. The remaining 30 percent would stay in the hands of the Boldt family, which has had four generations involved in running the Appleton-based business. The primary purpose of the plans is to ensure Boldt can remain an independent, self-supporting company.

DeKoch said the latest promotions shows that Boldt is committed to nurturing talent within its ranks.

“This announcement establishes a clear direction for our stakeholders from leaders who have organizational acumen and real-life experience in construction,” added Tom Boldt, chief executive of The Boldt Co., in an official statement. “Our organizational decisions have been made to provide value for current and future customers, business partners, and employee owners.”

The Boldt Co. has 13 offices throughout the country. It specializes in industrial, school, health care, commercial and energy projects.