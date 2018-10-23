GOP lawmaker: Support ‘unanimous’ for pre-existing coverage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican leader in the Wisconsin Senate says support is “unanimous” among GOP senators for guaranteeing that people with pre-existing health conditions have access to health insurance.

Sen. Alberta Darling expressed confidence on Tuesday after Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald last week seesawed on whether there are enough votes to pass such a policy.

Fitzgerald last week initially said he didn’t know if there was enough votes to adopt a guarantee of pre-existing coverage. Hours later, Fitzgerald said it would pass “if it becomes necessary.”

The federal Affordable Care Act guarantees coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, but Gov. Scott Walker wants to repeal that law. Should that happen, Walker and others say they’ll pass a state protection.

Darling says some Republicans didn’t want to vote on state protection because it’s already in federal law but “we all want to be there for the people who need it.”

Alex Japko, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, said Republicans have no credibility on the issue.