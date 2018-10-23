Walker contends Evers wants ‘special treatment for illegals’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is bringing immigration to the front of Wisconsin’s governor’s race, saying in a new campaign ad that his Democratic challenger, Tony Evers, wants “special treatment for illegals.”

Walker, a Republican, released his latest ad Tuesday, exactly two weeks before the election. It draws on comments Evers made during a debate with Walker on Friday.

During the debate, Evers voiced support for allowing in-state tuition for students known as “Dreamers,” those who are brought to the country by their parents without legal permission.

Evers also voiced support for allowing workers who are here illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses to get to and from work.

The narrator at the end of the Walker ad says, “Tony Evers: Special treatment for illegals, higher taxes for you.”

Evers’ campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment.