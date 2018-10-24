Evers says he would revisit air permits for Foxconn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic candidate for governor, Tony Evers, says he would revisit state air permits given to the electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group for its manufacturing campus in southeast Wisconsin.

Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal in an editorial-board interview on Wednesday that he thinks Gov. Scott Walker “gave (Foxconn) a freebie on air quality.”

Evers is scheduled to run against Walker in the general election on Nov. 6. Walker has championed the Foxconn project, which could result in $10 billion worth of spending and up to 13,000 jobs. Evers has said he wants to renegotiate the deal, which would give the Taiwanese company up to $4 billion worth of state and local tax breaks.

Walker’s administration gave four air permits to Foxconn in April.

Evers said “I’ve had many scientists look at that approval process and they’ve found many flaws with that decision made by the Department of Natural Resources.”