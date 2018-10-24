Obama will campaign at Milwaukee high school Friday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s campaign stop in Wisconsin on Friday will be at a Milwaukee high school.

Obama is campaigning for Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers and other Democratic candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 6 election.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin says Obama will appear at North Division High School on Milwaukee’s north side Friday afternoon.

Obama’s visit follows on a rally that Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, held on Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While Democrats are spending quite a bit of time in Milwaukee this week, President Donald Trump was scheduled to come to Mosinee on Wednesday.

Mosinee is in a rural part of the state that Trump easily won by double digits in 2016.