Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Obama will campaign at Milwaukee high school Friday

Obama will campaign at Milwaukee high school Friday

By: Associated Press October 24, 2018 10:13 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s campaign stop in Wisconsin on Friday will be at a Milwaukee high school.

Obama is campaigning for Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers and other Democratic candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 6 election.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin says Obama will appear at North Division High School on Milwaukee’s north side Friday afternoon.

Obama’s visit follows on a rally that Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, held on Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While Democrats are spending quite a bit of time in Milwaukee this week, President Donald Trump was scheduled to come to Mosinee on Wednesday.

Mosinee is in a rural part of the state that Trump easily won by double digits in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo