Trump signs water infrastructure bill that includes Baldwin’s Buy America mandate

The water-infrastructure bill that President Donald Trump signed into law this week includes a provision pushed by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin requiring contractors to use American-made iron and steel on federal projects.

The proposal requires that water-infrastructure projects funded by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund obtain 100 percent of the iron and steel they use from American companies.

The bipartisan Water Resources Development Act, which Trump signed on Tuesday, includes a five-year extension of this Buy America mandate. The program pays for projects that are meant to improve drinking-water treatment, repair or replace old pipes, improve the quality of water supplies and undertake any other infrastructure projects needed to protect public health.

Officials from Neenah Foundry, a large steel producer in the Fox Valley, praised Trump for signing the legislation.

Baldwin also had kind words for Trump.

“A five-year Buy America standard is better than the status quo and President Trump has taken an important step forward on our shared goal of making sure taxpayer money is not spent supporting foreign workers,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I will continue fighting for a permanent Buy America commitment from Washington that rewards our made in Wisconsin workers and manufacturers.”