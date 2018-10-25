Daily Reporter honors its 2018 Newsmakers of the Year

The Daily Reporter honored its 2018 Newsmakers of the Year on Thursday at Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee. Nearly 400 construction industry professionals were in attendance to honor this year’s Newsmakers.
Lifetime Achievement
Larry Palank and Joel Becker of Hunzinger Construction
Apprentice of the Year
Rebecca Jerome, Jerome Excavating
Architect of the Year
HGA
Builder of the Year
Mortenson Construction
Construction Executive of the Year
Randy Danielson, Tri-North Builders
Developer of the Year
Sheldon Oppermann, Compass Properties
Educator of the Year
Mark Rounds, Vogel Bros. Building Co.
Educator of the Year
Craig Ziegler, Wisconsin Laborers Apprenticeship and Training Center
Emerging New Business
Scherrer Construction Wausau office
Estimator of the Year
Jason Fuhrmann, Miron Construction
Estimator of the Year
Bob Kucharski, Construction Supply and Erection
Executive of the Year
Adam Jelen, Gilbane Building Co.
Humanitarian of the Year
Dave Earhart, NEXT Electric
Innovator of the Year
Chad Knutson, Gilbane Building Co.
Innovator of the Year
Dan Bayer, Autodesk
Mechanical Engineer of the Year
Tom King, IBC Engineering Services
Minority-Owned Business of the Year
Mavid Construction
Nonprofit Executive of the Year
Willie Wade, Employ Milwaukee
Playmaker of the Year
Ben Juech, Brothers Business Interiors
Construction Manager of the Year
Riley Woodwick, Catalyst Construction
Project Manager of the Year
Tony Erickson, Mortenson Construction
Project Manager of the Year
Brett Kuhn, Mortenson Construction
Project Manager of the Year
Jeff Schwasinger, JP Cullen
Project Manager of the Year
Dan Keaveney, Gilbane Building Co.
Project Manager of the Year
Jon Jansen, Hunzinger Construction
Public Official of the Year
Tim Hanna, City of Appleton
Public Official of the Year
Lori Lutzka, Department of City Development
Road Builder of the Year
Michels Corporation
Service Provider of the Year
Kevin Johnson, Facility Value Management
Subcontractor of the Year
Price Erecting
Super Super
Jessica Rabbach, Mortenson Construction
Super Super
Dan Nash, VJS Construction
Super Super
Bert Pieper Jr., Miron Construction
Unsung Hero of the Year
Ryan Olsen, Mortenson Construction
Up and Coming Firm of the Year
Mike Duffek, Duffek Construction
Woman-Owned Business of the Year
IBC Engineering Services
Woman-Owned Business of the Year
Price Erecting