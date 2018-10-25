Daily Reporter honors its 2018 Newsmakers of the Year

The Daily Reporter honored its 2018 Newsmakers of the Year on Thursday at Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee. Nearly 400 construction industry professionals were in attendance to honor this year’s Newsmakers.

Lifetime Achievement

Larry Palank and Joel Becker of Hunzinger Construction

Apprentice of the Year

Rebecca Jerome, Jerome Excavating

Architect of the Year

HGA

Builder of the Year

Mortenson Construction

Construction Executive of the Year

Randy Danielson, Tri-North Builders

Developer of the Year

Sheldon Oppermann, Compass Properties

Educator of the Year

Mark Rounds, Vogel Bros. Building Co.

Educator of the Year

Craig Ziegler, Wisconsin Laborers Apprenticeship and Training Center

Emerging New Business

Scherrer Construction Wausau office

Estimator of the Year

Jason Fuhrmann, Miron Construction

Estimator of the Year

Bob Kucharski, Construction Supply and Erection

Executive of the Year

Adam Jelen, Gilbane Building Co.

Humanitarian of the Year

Dave Earhart, NEXT Electric

Innovator of the Year

Chad Knutson, Gilbane Building Co.

Innovator of the Year

Dan Bayer, Autodesk

Mechanical Engineer of the Year

Tom King, IBC Engineering Services

Minority-Owned Business of the Year

Mavid Construction

Nonprofit Executive of the Year

Willie Wade, Employ Milwaukee

Playmaker of the Year

Ben Juech, Brothers Business Interiors

Construction Manager of the Year

Riley Woodwick, Catalyst Construction

Project Manager of the Year

Tony Erickson, Mortenson Construction

Project Manager of the Year

Brett Kuhn, Mortenson Construction

Project Manager of the Year

Jeff Schwasinger, JP Cullen

Project Manager of the Year

Dan Keaveney, Gilbane Building Co.

Project Manager of the Year

Jon Jansen, Hunzinger Construction

Public Official of the Year

Tim Hanna, City of Appleton

Public Official of the Year

Lori Lutzka, Department of City Development

Road Builder of the Year

Michels Corporation

Service Provider of the Year

Kevin Johnson, Facility Value Management

Subcontractor of the Year

Price Erecting

Super Super

Jessica Rabbach, Mortenson Construction

Super Super

Dan Nash, VJS Construction

Super Super

Bert Pieper Jr., Miron Construction

Unsung Hero of the Year

Ryan Olsen, Mortenson Construction

Up and Coming Firm of the Year

Mike Duffek, Duffek Construction

Woman-Owned Business of the Year

IBC Engineering Services

Woman-Owned Business of the Year

Price Erecting

