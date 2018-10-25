Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2018 Newsmakers of the Year / Daily Reporter honors its 2018 Newsmakers of the Year

Daily Reporter honors its 2018 Newsmakers of the Year

By: Daily Reporter Staff October 25, 2018 5:00 pm

The Daily Reporter honored its 2018 Newsmakers of the Year on Thursday at Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee. Nearly 400 construction industry professionals were in attendance to honor this year’s Newsmakers.

hunzinger-constructionLifetime Achievement

Larry Palank and Joel Becker of Hunzinger Construction

Full Story >>

rebecca-jeromeApprentice of the Year

Rebecca Jerome, Jerome Excavating

Full Story >>

jkfotos-hga-office-photo-updatedArchitect of the Year

HGA

Full Story >>

mortenson-06sept2017_007Builder of the Year

Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

danielson_randy-2Construction Executive of the Year

Randy Danielson, Tri-North Builders

Full Story >>

oppermann-headshot-daily-reporterDeveloper of the Year

Sheldon Oppermann, Compass Properties

Full Story >>

mark-roundsEducator of the Year

Mark Rounds, Vogel Bros. Building Co.

Full Story >>

craig-zieglerEducator of the Year

Craig Ziegler, Wisconsin Laborers Apprenticeship and Training Center

Full Story >>

scherrer-constructionEmerging New Business

Scherrer Construction Wausau office

Full Story >>

jason-furhman-headshotEstimator of the Year

Jason Fuhrmann, Miron Construction

Full Story >>

bob-estimator-of-the-year-2018Estimator of the Year

Bob Kucharski, Construction Supply and Erection

Full Story >>

adam-jelenExecutive of the Year

Adam Jelen, Gilbane Building Co.

Full Story >>

dave-earhart-estimating-managerHumanitarian of the Year

Dave Earhart, NEXT Electric

Full Story >>

knutsonInnovator of the Year

Chad Knutson, Gilbane Building Co.

Full Story >>

dan-only-professional-photoInnovator of the Year

Dan Bayer, Autodesk

Full Story >>

tom-kingMechanical Engineer of the Year

Tom King, IBC Engineering Services

Full Story >>

zoarMinority-Owned Business of the Year

Mavid Construction

Full Story >>

willie-wade-photoNonprofit Executive of the Year

Willie Wade, Employ Milwaukee

Full Story >>

ben-juechPlaymaker of the Year

Ben Juech, Brothers Business Interiors

Full Story >>

woodwickConstruction Manager of the Year

Riley Woodwick, Catalyst Construction

Full Story >>

erickson-tony-best-professionalProject Manager of the Year

Tony Erickson, Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

kuhn-brettProject Manager of the Year

Brett Kuhn, Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

jeff-swasingerProject Manager of the Year

Jeff Schwasinger, JP Cullen

Full Story >>

dank-01Project Manager of the Year

Dan Keaveney, Gilbane Building Co.

Full Story >>

jon-jansen_newsmakers3Project Manager of the Year

Jon Jansen, Hunzinger Construction

Full Story >>

tim-hannaPublic Official of the Year

Tim Hanna, City of Appleton

Full Story >>

lori-lutzkePublic Official of the Year

Lori Lutzka, Department of City Development

Full Story >>

jr-ramthum-1Road Builder of the Year

Michels Corporation

Full Story >>

kevin-johnson_newsmakersService Provider of the Year

Kevin Johnson, Facility Value Management

Full Story >>

subcontractor-of-the-year-price-erectingSubcontractor of the Year

Price Erecting

Full Story >>

rabbachjessica_best-1Super Super

Jessica Rabbach, Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

dan-nash-head-shot-hi-res-1Super Super

Dan Nash, VJS Construction

Full Story >>

bert-pieper-jrSuper Super

Bert Pieper Jr., Miron Construction

Full Story >>

mortensonUnsung Hero of the Year

Ryan Olsen, Mortenson Construction

Full Story >>

duffek-constructionUp and Coming Firm of the Year

Mike Duffek, Duffek Construction

Full Story >>

fieena-zvenyachWoman-Owned Business of the Year

IBC Engineering Services

Full Story >>

maryglen-priceWoman-Owned Business of the Year

Price Erecting

Full Story >>

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo