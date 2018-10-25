Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2018 Newsmakers of the Year / Meet the King of mechanical engineering

Meet the King of mechanical engineering

By: Tiffany Nesbitt October 25, 2018 5:00 pm

Tom King considers his most significant projects to be two buildings that are closely connected to the Milwaukee Bucks. One is the Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the NBA team’s new training center; the other is the Fiserv Forum, the team’s new home arena.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo