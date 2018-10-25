Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2018 Newsmakers of the Year / Pieper excels at building, and building relationships

Pieper excels at building, and building relationships

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com October 25, 2018 5:00 pm

Bert Pieper had hardly started working at Miron Construction as a laborer when he set his sights on eventually becoming a superintendent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo