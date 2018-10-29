Quantcast
Mold cancels some classes at DeForest Middle School

By: Associated Press October 29, 2018 12:00 pm

DEFOREST, Wis. (AP) — Mold found at DeForest Middle School forced the cancellation of some classes on Monday and Tuesday.

The school district notified parents that mold was found in the seventh- and eighth-grade classrooms, so school for those two grades has been canceled.

The upper grades are in the older part of the building constructed in 1988. The building was expanded in 2001 and the newer part of the building housing the other grades is made of block construction and showed no mold.

A routine inspection late last week uncovered the mold.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

