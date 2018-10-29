Quantcast
MSI General Corp. hires Pokwinski as project estimator

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 29, 2018 11:17 am

Oconomowoc's MSI General Corp. has recently hired Kyle Pokwinski as a project estimator. Pokwinski has more than five years of experience in residential and commercial construction, in both estimating and managing projects. He holds a bachelor's degree from Carroll University in business management.

