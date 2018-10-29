Wisconsin DNR OKs wells near delicate trout streams

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources has approved three permits for high-capacity wells near delicate trout streams even though a judge had already invalidated previous permits.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the DNR approved permits for wells near Fourmile Creek, Buena Vista Creek and Stoltenburg Creek this year. The agency found in 2015 that pumping could harm the streams and a Madison judge last year invalidated three permits for wells along the streams out of fears the wells could harm the streams.

The permits approved this year allow wells to be as close or closer to the streams than the original permit would have allowed.

Jim Dick, a DNR spokesman, said the agency approved the permits in response to Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel’s opinion that the agency can’t consider the likely effects of proposed wells on nearby waters.