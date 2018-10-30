Industry employment up year-over-year in all Wisconsin metros in September

Construction employment rose in all 12 of Wisconsin’s major metropolitan areas from September 2017 to the same month this year.

Those results put those 12 metro areas among the 278 in the country, out of a total 358, that saw an increase in the same yearlong period. Throughout the U.S., construction employment declined in only 42 metro areas and held steady in 38, according to seasonally adjusted figures reported on Tuesday by the Associated General Contractors of America.

“It is a good time to be looking for a high-paying job in construction in many parts of the country,” said Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist. “Construction hiring would likely have been even more robust if construction firms could find more qualified candidates to hire.”

AGC officials said the industry appears to be getting a boost from recent tax reductions and regulatory reforms, as well as modest increases in spending on public works.

“Many construction firms are expanding their headcount as they benefit from favorable market conditions,” said Stephen Sandherr, AGC chief executive officer. “The question is whether conditions will remain positive amid a growing trade dispute with China and turbulent stock market conditions.”