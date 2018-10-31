Quantcast
Home / Commercial Construction / Enbridge says pilot killed in helicopter crash was employee

Enbridge says pilot killed in helicopter crash was employee

By: Associated Press October 31, 2018 8:47 am

ODANAH, Wis. (AP) — Enbridge says a pilot killed on Monday in a helicopter crash in northern Wisconsin was an employee.

The company says the pilot was on a routine pipeline-inspection flight when his helicopter went down Monday. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Authorities say the pilot was the only person on board. He has not been identified. The wreckage in a remote area of the Bad River Indian Reservation was learned of early Tuesday morning .

Various agencies had been looking for the chopper since it failed to arrive at Duluth International Airport early Monday afternoon for a brief stop before going onto its destination in Madison.

Ground teams, including Enbridge searchers, reached the crash site near Odanah around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

