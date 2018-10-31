Opioid prescriptions drop 32 percent over last 3 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new state report shows doctors have been prescribing fewer opioids in the past three years.

The report, from the state Controlled Substances Board, shows the number of opioids being prescribed has decreased 32 percent in the past three years, going from 1,285,940 prescriptions in the first quarter of 2015 to 872,735 prescriptions in the third quarter of 2018.

Those numbers were drawn from data from a state program used to monitor prescription-drug use.

Gov. Scott Walker, who is locked in a tight race with his Democratic challenger, Tony Evers, touted the findings in a news release Wednesday. He says the monitoring program is “another example of how Wisconsin is leading the nation in combating the opioid epidemic.”

Nine hundred people died from opioid overdoses in Wisconsin last year.