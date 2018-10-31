Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Opioid prescriptions drop 32 percent over last 3 years

Opioid prescriptions drop 32 percent over last 3 years

By: Associated Press October 31, 2018 10:56 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new state report shows doctors have been prescribing fewer opioids in the past three years.

The report, from the state Controlled Substances Board, shows the number of opioids being prescribed has decreased 32 percent in the past three years, going from 1,285,940 prescriptions in the first quarter of 2015 to 872,735 prescriptions in the third quarter of 2018.

Those numbers were drawn from data from a state program used to monitor prescription-drug use.

Gov. Scott Walker, who is locked in a tight race with his Democratic challenger, Tony Evers, touted the findings in a news release Wednesday. He says the monitoring program is “another example of how Wisconsin is leading the nation in combating the opioid epidemic.”

Nine hundred people died from opioid overdoses in Wisconsin last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo