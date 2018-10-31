Pence to visit northwestern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit northwest Wisconsin this weekend to attend a campaign rally with Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker’s campaign says Pence will join the governor for a rally on Saturday at Valley Cartage, a trucking company in Hudson.

Pence’s visit comes three days before Election Day, when Walker will face his Democratic challenger, Tony Evers. Polls show the race is a dead heat.

The visit comes after President Donald Trump rallied with Walker and Republicans last week in central Wisconsin. Pence was last in the state on Oct. 10 for a pair of Walker fundraisers.