Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Pence to visit northwestern Wisconsin

Pence to visit northwestern Wisconsin

By: Associated Press October 31, 2018 5:48 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit northwest Wisconsin this weekend to attend a campaign rally with Gov. Scott Walker.

Walker’s campaign says Pence will join the governor for a rally on Saturday at Valley Cartage, a trucking company in Hudson.

Pence’s visit comes three days before Election Day, when Walker will face his Democratic challenger, Tony Evers. Polls show the race is a dead heat.

The visit comes after President Donald Trump rallied with Walker and Republicans last week in central Wisconsin. Pence was last in the state on Oct. 10 for a pair of Walker fundraisers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo