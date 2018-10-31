Trump administration rejects Walker’s proposed drug testing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has rejected Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to require drug screening and testing for adults on Medicaid with no dependent children.

Instead, the plan approved on Wednesday calls for applicants to complete a health-risk assessment and, if there’s a concern that they are abusing substances, for them to be referred for treatment. But applicants won’t be kicked off Medicaid if they don’t complete the treatment.

Under the changes, childless adults on Medicaid will receive the aid for only four years unless they work, train for a job or take part in certain other activities. They will also face new $8 monthly premiums and $8 co-pays for certain emergency-room visits.

Many of the changes were included in the state budget approved in 2015.