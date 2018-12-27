Quantcast
Michigan’s $52M for lock may speed construction, save money

By: Associated Press December 27, 2018 7:17 am

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s commitment of up to $52 million toward the construction of a new Great Lakes shipping lock could accelerate the project’s completion by a year and save taxpayers $30 million.

Gov. Rick Snyder and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the figures Wednesday while announcing a memorandum of agreement.

Michigan’s money will be used to pay for design work and part of a channel-deepening project seen as an important step toward building a second large-sized lock at Sault Ste. Marie to accommodate freighters that haul iron ore and other bulk commodities. The federal government is spending $32 million on the channel project.

Congress has authorized funding for the second large Soo Lock but must still appropriate money in coming years to pay for the $1 billion project.

